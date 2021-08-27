Woman pleads to murder charge in husband's death

Updated at 4:16 p.m. Aug. 27, 2021, with a quotation from the county attorney.

A woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the stabbing death of her husband last year in Leavenworth.

Alexandra Gilson, 32, entered the guilty plea Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Gilson was charged after her husband, Joshua, who was found dead Oct. 30 at his home in Leavenworth. He was stabbed 29 times.

Gilson pleaded to what is known as felony murder, which occurs when someone dies during the commission of a felony that is considered inherently dangerous. In this case, the inherently dangerous felony was aggravated endangering a child.

Three children were at the home where the stabbing took place, according to Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd.

Felony murder is a form of first-degree murder.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Gilson's attorney, Gregory Robinson, said Friday that his client understood she could face a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The case had been scheduled to go to trial Sept. 27.

Gilson entered the plea Friday as part of an agreement with the County Attorney's Office.

Boyd amended what had been a premeditated first-degree murder charge to the felony murder charge.

Two additional charges of interference with law enforcement were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Robinson said his client also has agreed to testify in the case of a co-defendant, Jeffery M. Samulczyk.

Samulczyk faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement in connection to Joshua Gilson's death.

His case is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 10.

Alexandra Gilson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail as she awaits sentencing.

“We are glad she has taken responsibility for her actions, but that obviously doesn’t bring her husband back," County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release. "Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Gilson’s family and friends.”

