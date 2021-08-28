AT&T crews working in the city

AT&T is expanding its fiber network in Leavenworth. And the project has led to phone calls to Leavenworth City Hall.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said the city has received calls from people who have seen crews working on the project and wanted to know what is going on.

Kramer said laying fiber through neighborhoods can seem like an evasive process.

"So it does attract attention that way," he said.

Sarah Rodriguez, lead public relations manager for AT&T, said in a statement that with "the support of local officials, we began work this year to expand and enhance our fiber network to deliver ultra-high speed internet to customers in Leavenworth."

Kramer said he believes there are now 12 crews working on the project in the city.

He said the company is supposed to place door hangers at residences of neighborhoods where work on the project will take place. The door hangers include a phone number people can call if they have concerns.

The city of Leavenworth also has posted the number, 913-676-1801, on its Facebook page.

Kramer said crews are supposed to return properties to the conditions they were in before work began.

He said the city government may be able to help people who have contacted the number provided by AT&T but still feel their concerns have not been addressed.

"We're happy to help," he said.

But Kramer said residents need to be patient as crews complete the work.

He said city officials have heard for years that residents would like more fiber network options.

"So this is a good thing, but it is a difficult process," he said.

