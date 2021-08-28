Lansing city administrator: Census data impacted by LCF population

The city of Lansing's population remained almost flat from the 2010 Census to the 2020 Census. While the city has added housing units during the last 10 years, City Administrator Tim Vandall blames the lack of population growth in a decrease in the number of inmates housed at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Inmates at LCF are counted as residents of the city.

Data released from the 2020 Census shows Lansing's population decreased from the previous census by 26 people.

The 2010 Census showed the city had a population of 11,265.

Vandall said hundreds of additional housing units have been added to the city over the past decade.

He noted that a 2019 estimate placed the city's population at 11,949. But data recently released from the 2020 Census placed the city's population at 11,239.

"It was pretty frustrating," he said.

In explanation of the decrease in population, Vandall points to data indicating the number of "institutionalized," or incarcerated, residents of Leavenworth County decreased by 565 from 2010 to 2020. Specific numbers for the inmate population in Lansing have not been released, but Vandall believes much of the countywide decrease is a result in a drop in the number of inmates at LCF.

According to Carol Pitts, public information officer for the Kansas Department of Corrections, the Lansing Correctional Facility had an inmate population of 2,366 on April 15, 2010, and a population of 1,741 on April 15, 2020.

