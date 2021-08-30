207 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported there have been 207 new COVID-19 cases in the county since last week.

The new cases were reported in a weekly update released Monday afternoon. This was the Health Department's first COVID-19 update since Aug. 23.

The Health Department reported 206 new community cases and one new case involving an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

Of the new community cases, 182 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19. The remaining 24 cases involve people who have been vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

There have been 8,508 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. All four of these patients are not vaccinated for the disease.

A total of 286 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sixty-four Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will be offering its weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The free clinic will take place at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road. No appointments are necessary.

The Health Department will be offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use for people who are 16 and older. The vaccine has been authorized for emergency use for people who are 12 to 15 years of age.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been authorized for emergency use for adults.

The Leavenworth County Health Department offers third dose booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for people who attest they have moderately or severely weakened immune systems.

