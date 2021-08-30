Preliminary hearing set in attempted capital murder case

A preliminary hearing has been set for a former Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who is charged with attempted capital murder in connection to an attack on another inmate.

The preliminary hearing for Andrew M. Hogue is scheduled for Oct. 1 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Hogue, 28, is accused of attempting to kill an inmate at LCF on April 19, 2019.

Hogue was an inmate at the prison in Lansing at the time, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing and a judge will determine if the case against Hogue should proceed.

The date for the preliminary hearing was set Friday as Hogue appeared in court with his court-appointed attorney, James Floyd.

The attempted capital murder charge is connected to a case pending against another Department of Corrections inmate, Frederick Fritz.

Fritz is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with solicitation of capital murder.

Fritz is accused of ordering the 2019 attack at LCF which resulted in the victim being stabbed, according to testimony during a March 24 hearing.

Fritz's case is scheduled to go to trial in the spring.

Fritz's wife, Renee Johnson-Fritz, also is charged with solicitation of capital murder for allegedly forwarding a message from her husband. Her case is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 24.

Hogue previously was in prison for two aggravated robbery convictions in Shawnee County, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

He was released from prison Aug. 11 because of the expiration of his sentence. But he was placed in the custody of the Leavenworth County Jail the same day because of the pending attempted capital murder charge, according to a website for the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office website.

The Sheriff's Office website indicates Hogue is being held without bond.

