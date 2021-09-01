Defendant convicted of ramming off-duty officer's car

A jury has convicted a man for ramming his vehicle into an officer's unmarked police car in Leavenworth, according to a prosecution official.

Dean Edward Conner, 37, Topeka, was convicted Monday in Leavenworth County District Court of aggravated battery, driving while a habitual violator and transporting an open container of alcohol.

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 19, 2019, incident in Leavenworth.

An off-duty officer was on her way home in an unmarked police car when she reportedly saw a Jeep Renegade that was traveling at an excessive speed and being driven erratically on South Fourth Street, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The officer contacted a dispatcher to request that an on-duty officer respond. The off-duty officer followed the Jeep in the unmarked police car.

The Jeep came to a stop on Wilson Avenue. The driver, who was identified as Conner, got out of the vehicle and urinated on the side of the street.

The off-duty officer approached Conner in her vehicle. Conner returned to the Jeep and began to drive the vehicle in reverse at a high rate of speed, traveling toward the unmarked police car, according to Thompson.

The officer also drove her vehicle in reverse to avoid a collision. She was able to turn her vehicle around.

Conner continued to follow the officer, and the Jeep struck the back of the unmarked police car twice, according to Thompson.

Sentencing for Conner is set for Oct. 1.

"I am very proud of the law enforcement in our community because they always go above-and-beyond in protecting the community," Thompson said in a news release.