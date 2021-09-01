Lansing school officials reverse position on releasing COVID-19 data

After initially announcing Lansing public schools would not be releasing information about COVID-19 cases this year, district officials have changed their mind, the superintendent said.

Superintendent Dan Wessel said Tuesday that a dashboard is being created for the school district's website, www.usd469.net. Information will be updated on the dashboard as district officials learn about positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.

Individuals will not be identified, but cases will be broken down by the schools in the district.

Wessel said district officials will try to be as accurate as they can, but there likely will be positive cases among staff and students they do not know about.

"People don't have to report to us that they're positive," he said.

He said district officials only learn about cases when they are asked to assist with contact tracing at schools.

"We still help with that process," he said.

District officials provided data about COVID-19 cases in schools last year. But Wessel said they initially decided not to do it this year because of concerns about the accuracy of the information.

"The reason we weren't going to do that is that we wanted the information to be as accurate as possible," he said.

A message posted last week on the school district's website indicated district officials would not be releasing information about COVID-19 cases in the schools. But Wessel said district officials changed their minds after receiving requests for the information.

"We've had some requests here and we re-looked at what we're going to do," he said.

Wessel said the dashboard should be added to the district's website by today.

