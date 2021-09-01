Man sentenced to probation for attempting to tattoo minor without parental consent

A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to probation for attempting to tattoo a minor without her parents' consent.

Sean M. Pfannenstiel Jr., who admitted to not being a licensed tattoo artist, received a suspended six-month jail sentence and was placed on probation for one year Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

The crime took place June 13, 2019, in Leavenworth, according to court records.

The victim's mother spoke during Friday's sentencing. She said Pfannenstiel tattooed the word "blood" on her daughter.

"He forever disfigured my child," the mother said.

Pfannenstiel, 21, apologized in court saying he did not know the victim's age, 15.

"I didn't realize she would be that young," he said.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said this was not a good excuse.

"What you did is unacceptable," he said.

Pfannenstiel said he no longer tattoos people.

Court records show Pfannenstiel initially was charged with tattooing a minor without parental consent, which is a misdemeanor.

His case was scheduled to go to trial July 21, but he pleaded to the attempted tattooing charge instead. The amended charge reduced the severity level of the misdemeanor Pfannenstiel faced.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR