Staff report

Authorities have no suspects after shots were fired at a Leavenworth apartment, a police spokesman said.

The apartment was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The Leavenworth Police Department received a report of shots fired at 1:48 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said responding officers discovered four bullets had struck an apartment at that location.