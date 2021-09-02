Defendant pleads to robbing cab driver

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to robbing a cab driver, according to a prosecution official.

Chri’zhon Rivers, 21, entered the plea to a robbery charge Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The charge stemmed from a May 17 incident. Rivers reportedly was a passenger in a taxi when he asked the driver to break a $50 bill. The driver indicated he could only break a $20. The driver pulled out his wallet and Rivers grabbed the wallet, according to Thompson.

The two men struggled over the wallet. Rivers reportedly punched the driver in the face and said, "Do you want to die?"

The driver let go of the wallet, and Rivers fled from the vehicle with the wallet to a nearby alleyway. Leavenworth police officers pursued Rivers, who was apprehended with the assistance of a police dog, according to Thompson.

As part of a plea agreement, a misdemeanor theft charge was dismissed in Rivers' case. The defense and prosecution will make a joint recommendation for a 3.5-year prison sentence. Prosecutors also have agreed not to file additional charges in connection to the May 17 incident, according to court records.

“It’s sad when someone tries to do a nice act and another tries to take advantage of him," Thompson said in a news release. "Fortunately, no one got hurt, and Leavenworth has a trained police dog to aid in apprehensions.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Rivers remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail, according to a website for the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.