Preliminary hearing scheduled in fatal hit-and-run case

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a woman who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Leavenworth.

The hearing for Amber N. Alexander is set for Sept. 29, according to court records.

Alexander, 27, Parkville, Missouri, is charged with second-degree murder, failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident involving a death and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from an Aug. 7 accident at Fourth and Kickapoo streets.

Alexander allegedly was driving a sport utility vehicle when she struck Miranda Lynch, 16, Leavenworth, from behind as the teen was riding a bicycle on Fourth Street. Alexander allegedly drove away from the scene.

Lynch later died at a hospital.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing and a judge will determine if the case against Alexander should move forward.

The date for the preliminary hearing was selected Wednesday during a status hearing.

Alexander remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail. Her bond has been set at $500,000.

During Wednesday's status hearing, a judge denied a motion filed by Alexander's attorney asking that the defendant be placed under house arrest, according to court records.