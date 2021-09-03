Driver flees after crash

A driver fled on foot following a crash involving three vehicles in eastern Leavenworth County, according to an online report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Kansas 5 Highway and Marxen Road. Minor injuries were reported.

An unidentified driver was traveling east on Marxen Road in a Chevrolet Impala. The driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The Impala was struck by a GMC Acadia that was traveling south on K-5. The Acadia then struck a northbound Hyundai Veloster, according to the online report.

The unidentified driver fled from the scene.

The driver of Acadia had what was believed to be a minor injury. The 50-year-old Lansing woman was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

The 40-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man who drove the Veloster did not appear to have injuries, according to the online report.