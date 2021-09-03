Education commissioner to visit Leavenworth for community meeting

The Leavenworth Times

The Kansas commissioner of education will be visiting Leavenworth on Tuesday.

Education Commissioner Randy Watson will be facilitating a public meeting as part of a Kansas Can Success Tour, according to a news release from the Kansas State Department of Education.

The meeting, which is being referred to as a community conversation, will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Richard Warren Middle School, 3501 New Lawrence Road. Anyone can attend the event.

The 50-city Kansas Can Success Tour began July 26. Watson, Deputy Education Commissioner Brad Neuenswander and members of the Kansas State Board of Education are gathering community input regarding the direction for kindergarten through 12th-grade education in the state. They also are providing information about progress made toward a vision for education established by the state school board.

That vision was based on feedback gathered during the Kanas Children. Kansas' Future tour in 2015, according to a news release from KSDE.

People who attend Tuesday's meeting in Leavenworth are asked, if possible, to bring laptops, cell phones or tablet computers for an interactive portion of the presentation.

The Kansas Can Success Tour is scheduled to wrap up Thursday.

More information about the tour can be found on the Kansas State Department of Education website, www.ksde.org.