Firefighters to participate in Fill the Boot for MDA

Shoppers in Leavenworth may be invited this weekend to drop money into a firefighter's boot.

Members of the Leavenworth Fire Department will be participating in the annual Fill the Boot program during Labor Day weekend. The program raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Capt. Jeff Porter of the Leavenworth Fire Department said firefighters will be seeking donations this weekend in front of Dillons, 720 Eisenhower Road.

Porter said Thursday that he also was trying to secure a location at another retailer in Leavenworth for collecting donations.

Porter said he hopes to begin the collection effort today and possibly continue it through Labor Day.

He said firefighters will be collecting donations at different times during the weekend. He said they most likely will be asking people to fill the boot during prelunch and predinner hours.

"That's when most of the people do their grocery shopping," he said.

Firefighters participating in the Fill the Boot program will be on duty, and they may be called away at times to respond to calls.

Members of the Leavenworth Fire Department traditionally participate in the Fill the Boot program each year. But Leavenworth firefighters did not participate in the program last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter said.

He said local firefighters do not have a fundraising goal for this year.

