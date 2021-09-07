Health Department hosts vaccination clinic Thursday

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a free weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The walk-in clinic will take place at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people who are 12 and older. The Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been authorized for adults.

The Health Department offers a free third dose booster shot of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for people who attest they have moderately or severely weakened immune systems. The third dose should not be administered until at least 28 days after a person received his or her second dose of a vaccine.

Booster shots have not been authorized for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There is no residency requirement for Thursday's clinic and no appointments are necessary.