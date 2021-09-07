Suspect charged in theft of boy's mower

A Leavenworth man has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing a riding lawn mower that belongs to a local teen, the county attorney announced.

Harry Tolbert, 59, has been identified as the suspect in the theft of the zero turn mower, which has an estimated value of $3,200, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The theft was reported Aug. 31. The mower belongs to 13-year-old LeeLand Williams.

Williams' mother, Brittane Nauss, wrote on Facebook that her son's mower was stolen along with a weed trimmer and gas cans. She said the money was raised through a Go Fund Me page to purchase these items for her son, who was injured in a mowing accident. The accident resulted in the amputation of one of his legs.

The Leavenworth Police Department released a Ring camera video of the mower being driven away from a Leavenworth residence.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens announced Tolbert's arrest Tuesday afternoon.

Kitchens stated in an email that a private citizen had recovered the stolen lawn mower.