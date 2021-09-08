315 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported 315 new COVID-19 cases in the county since early last week.

The new cases were reported in a weekly update released Wednesday. This was the first update from the Health Department since Aug. 30.

The Health Department generally releases updates about COVID-19 cases on Mondays. But this week's update was delayed because of Labor Day.

Of the 315 new community cases in the county, 270 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19. The remaining 45 cases involve people who have been vaccinated, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19.

A total of 294 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sixty-six county residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

The Health Department also reported Wednesday that two COVID-19 cases that previously were counted in Leavenworth County have been transferred to another location. This impacts the overall total number of COVID-19 cases that have been recorded for Leavenworth County.

There have been 8,821 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR