Former coach arrested for sexual exploitation of child

A former volleyball coach was in custody Thursday at the Leavenworth County Jail for a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sheriff's Office.

Levinson "Levi" J. Gibson, 27, turned himself in Wednesday at the county jail. An arrest warrant was issued for Gibson on Aug. 31, according to a news release from the KBI.

An investigation began July 11, 2020, after the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office received a report alleging Gibson had solicited nude photos from a girl who was a volleyball player.

At the time, Gibson was employed as a coach at the Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas.

The location of the girl's cell phone placed the case in the jurisdiction of Leavenworth County, according to Melissa Underwood, communications director for the KBI.

A search warrant was executed July 21, 2020, at Gibson’s workplace. Gibson resigned from his coaching position a short time later, according to the news release from the KBI.

Gibson now lives in Indianapolis.

According to the KBI, investigators do not have evidence of crimes involving additional victims. But KBI officials are encouraging people with information about the case to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or to submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.