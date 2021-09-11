Investment in Tonganoxie factory to exceed initial estimate

A pet food company may invest more than originally planned as it constructs a new plant in Tonganoxie.

That is according to Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation.

In June, officials with Hill's Pet Nutrition announced the company's intent to invest more than $250 million to build a new factory at the Tonganoxie Business Park.

During a meeting Thursday of the LCDC Board of Directors, Jack said the amount of investment may be a lot more than what previously was announced.

"It may be more like $325 million," he said.

Jack said he has confirmed this figure with officials with Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Hill's Pet Nutrition, which is based in Topeka, plans to build what company officials describe as a state-of-the-art facility. They anticipate the factory will employ at least 80 people.

The pet food company is a division of the Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Jack said dirt work has started at the site of the planned factory.

"It should be operational in 2023," he said.

During Thursday's meeting, Jack reviewed leads for other potential business development in Leavenworth County. He said there has been recent interest in the Leavenworth Business and Technology Park.

"We've had quite a bit of interest in the Leavenworth park," he said.

The city-owned business park opened for potential development in 2018, but does not yet have a tenant.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR