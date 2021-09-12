School launches recreational reading program

In addition to their normal studies, Lansing Intermediate School students are devoting time to what are being referred to as D.I.R.T. and O.T.T.E.R. to help them develop a love for reading.

A program called Daily Independent Reading Time has been launched for fourth-graders at the school. And a program called Our Time To Enjoy Reading has been launched for fifth-graders.

Miles Azzeh, director of teaching and learning for Lansing public schools, said the programs allow students time for recreational reading.

"It's dedicated time every day," he said.

He said getting children to become daily, natural readers can help them in all areas of their academics.

"They're going to do great things because they're going to be so well rounded and well read," he said.

Azzeh said the children who enjoy reading usually are the ones who are given the chance to choose what books they read and explore different genres.

He said that is what the D.I.R.T. and O.T.T.E.R. programs do.

Azzeh said students are allowed to choose what they read, but the materials have to be appropriate for grade levels.

He said students are not graded for these reading programs. He said linking a grade to such programs can cause children to lose interest in reading because it then becomes a chore.

