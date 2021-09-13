Health Department reports 189 new COVID-19 cases in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since the middle of last week.

The new cases were reported in a weekly update released Monday. This was the Health Department's first update since Sept. 8.

The Health Department typically releases COVID-19 updates each Monday. But last week's update was delayed until the middle of the week because of Labor Day.

Of the 189 new cases, 163 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19. The remaining 26 cases involve people who are vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

As of Monday, two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. Both patients are not vaccinated.

A total of 296 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Health Department reported Monday that three COVID-19 cases that previously were recorded in Leavenworth County have been transferred to other locations. This change impacts the total number of cases recorded for the county.

There have been 9,007 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sixty-six Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

