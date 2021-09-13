Robbery victim zip-tied, pepper sprayed

Staff report

A Leavenworth man reported that he was tied up and sprayed with pepper spray after five people came into his apartment, a police spokesman said.

The culprits reportedly took a firearm, cash and a PlayStation 5 game console from the apartment.

The incident was reported at 12:36 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Kickapoo Street, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The victim reported that he was battered by the people who came into his apartment.

"The vicim reported that he was zip-tied and the suspects went through his apartment," Nicodemus said.

The culprits reportedly left on foot.

The victim could not identify the people who came into his apartment. Nicodemus said police do not know why the man's apartment had been targeted.

"We're still investigating," Nicodemus said.

People who have information about the incident can contact the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260. People also can provide information anonymously by calling 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.