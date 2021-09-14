Business owner interested in vacant property owned by city

A city-owned downtown property that has been vacant green space for three years may be developed for a chiropractic clinic.

City Manager Paul Kramer said last week that officials are still early in the process. But city commissioners authorized staff members to work with Dr. Kristen Simpson on the possible redevelopment of the property at the corner of Third and Delaware streets.

Simpson operates Life Family Chiropractic in downtown Leavenworth. But she is looking to expand the practice in a building she owns.

"This is something I think would be perfect," she said.

She spoke to city commissioners during a meeting last week.

The city purchased the property at 301 Delaware St. in August 2018 for $52,500. At the time, there was a building on the corner property that had a collapsed roof. After purchasing the property, the city had the building demolished.

Kramer said there has been other interest in the property but nothing ever panned out.

He said there are three vacant lots at that location.

"The city owns all three," he said.

He said one of the lots is the site of the former Gazebo Park. A gazebo that once stood at that location was demolished in 2019.

Kramer said there is a small lot adjacent to the former park and a larger lot located on the corner.

He said there has been no discussion about the size of the potential development for the chiropractic clinic and it is not known whether all three of the lots will be needed.

