Commissioners approve street improvement project for restaurant

When they met this week, Leavenworth city commissioners approved a bid for making improvements to a section of Lakeview Drive in support of a new restaurant.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a bid from Linaweaver Construction, Lansing, in the amount of $150,363.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Brian Faust said the project will improve a 180-foot section of Lakeview Drive north of Eisenhower Road.

He said the project is associated with a Culver's restaurant that is being constructed on the northwest corner of Lakeview Drive and Eisenhower Road.

He said the primary entrance for the restaurant's drive-thru service will be located off of Lakeview Drive.

As a result of an agreement with the developer, the city will improve a section of the street.

"The existing Lakeview Drive is currently a narrow, open ditch roadway," he said.

He said the project will widen the street and add a turn lane. The improvements will extend to just north of the entrance for Culver's.

Faust said the project should begin in early October and be completed in about one month. He said that portion of Lakeview Drive will be shut down during the project.

He said the developer for the Culver's restaurant had wanted the business to open by the end of October. But construction of the building has been delayed because of supply issues related to materials.

Faust said the developer still hopes to have the building completed by the end of the year.

The Culver's restaurant is being constructed on a 12-acre property that may have additional commercial development in the future, according to City Manager Paul Kramer.

Faust said the Lakeview Drive project is being paid for with city funds that have been set aside for economic development.

Linaweaver Construction had the lowest of the six bids that were submitted for the project. Linaweaver Construction's bid was lower than a engineer's estimate for the project, which was $185,345.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Approved a bid from JF Denney, Leavenworth, in the amount of $49,801 for the replacement of a waterline at Riverfront Park.

• Accepted a bid from Independent Salt, Kanapolis, for deicing rock salt. The city is using a bid that was submitted to county government for salt.

The city will pay $54.26 per ton.

Commissioners authorized the purchase of up to 1,500 tons for the winter season for a total cost of $81,390.

• Reviewed various houses and other structures in the city as commissioners considered whether to order them to be demolished because they are considered to be dangerous.

• Reached a consensus to advance ordinances for the adoption of a new Uniform Public Offense Code, Standard Traffic Ordinance and master list of traffic control devices. The ordinances will be brought back to commissioners during a future meeting for final votes.