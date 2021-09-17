Commission to redo budget hearings

The Leavenworth City Commission will be having a do-over for public hearings for the city's 2022 budget.

Commissioners previously conducted public hearings for exceeding a revenue neutral rate as well as the budget itself. And commissioners voted Sept. 7 to approve the budget.

But they are scheduled to conduct additional public hearings and once again vote on the budget during a special meeting Monday.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St.

According to City Manager Paul Kramer, commissioners will conduct the additional hearings to ensure the city is in compliance with a new state law.

He said the law requires the city to not only publish notice of budget hearings in the newspaper but also on the city's website. He said there may be some question as to whether the city previously fulfilled the requirement of providing the proper notification on the website 10 days prior to the earlier hearings.

Kramer said the new hearings will be conducted out of an abundance of caution.

He said a notice for Monday's special meeting was added to the Finance Department page of the city's website, www.leavenworthks.org.

According to the agenda of Monday's meeting, commissioners will first have a public hearing for exceeding the revenue neutral rate. They then will consider passage of a new resolution for exceeding the revenue neutral rate.

They then will conduct a public hearing on the 2022 budget. Following that hearing, they will consider passage of a new resolution to approve a housing budget for the Planters II facility. They then will consider re-approving the city's 2022 budget.

By having the meeting Monday, commissioners will meet a deadline for completing the budget approval process, Kramer said.

No changes have been made to the budget since the earlier hearings, according to the city manager.