City's delivery of trash bags delayed

Garbage bags will not be delivered to city of Leavenworth refuse customers later this month as originally planned.

Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city, said the bags were scheduled to be delivered Sept. 25. And this date was listed in a city newsletter.

But supply chain problems being experienced around the globe have resulted in a delay.

Bower said the bags will be delivered at some point, but she does not have a definite date.

"We think it will be November, but we can't make any promises," she said.

In the meantime, the city has a limited supply of garbage bags that are available for purchase. They can be purchased at the City Clerk's Office, which is located at Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St.

The city is charging $7 per roll.

The city government purchases garbage bags each year. Bags are delivered to city refuse customers two times each year. The city has an arrangement with the Leavenworth Lions Club for the delivery of the bags.

Bags also are used for the city's Spring Clean-Up and regularly sold at City Hall.

In August, city commissioners approved this year's purchase of 23,000 rolls of garbage bags, which equals 1.15 million individual bags.

The city made the purchase from Central Poly-Bag Corporation for $144,900.

Bower said city personnel physically tested the bags before the purchase and want to make sure these are the bags distributed to customers.

