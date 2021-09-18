Trial set in murder case

A trial has been scheduled for a Leavenworth man who is facing a first-degree murder charge.

The trial for Cordell M. Stewart is scheduled for April 18.

Stewart, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Floyd E. Ross Jr.

Ross, 31, was found lying in a street May 4 in the 400 block of Kiowa Street after he had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Stewart appeared in court Friday for his arraignment. His attorney, Clinton Lee, said his client was entering a not guilty plea.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman then set a date for a jury trial in the case.

Lee said Stewart wanted to exercise his right to a speedy trial.

Kuckelman noted there is a busy trial schedule.

A backlog of cases developed as trials were halted last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trials resumed in Leavenworth County District Court in June, but a backlog of scheduled trials remains.

"We're looking at April 18," Kuckelman said.

Stewart remains in custody as he awaits his trial.

