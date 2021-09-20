Bridge to close Tuesday for inspection work

The Centennial Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for inspection work, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The bridge stretches across the Missouri River from Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

The inspection work will require a full road closure for the bridge's eastbound and westbound traffic.

Traffic will be controlled using concrete safety barriers, digital message boards, temporary pavement markings and traffic cones.