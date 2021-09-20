Camp Leavenworth to begin Friday

Camp Leavenworth is about a week away.

The city-sponsored festival is scheduled from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 24 and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 25 in the area of Landing Park, 301 S. Esplanade St. Camp Leavenworth will feature musical acts, various other activities as well as food and craft vendors. A fireworks display is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Sept. 24.

There will be no admission fee for the festival.

Among the musical acts scheduled is Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge. She will be the closing act for the festival. Her performance is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 25.

Other musical acts are scheduled to perform the evening of Sept. 24 and throughout the day Sept. 25. A schedule of the performances and information about the performers can be found at the Camp Leavenworth website, campleavenworth.com.

The festival is returning this year after launching in 2019. Camp Leavenworth was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a celebration called Lovingworth was created in its place last year.

The city once again hired O'Neill Events & Marketing, Kansas City, Missouri, to put on this year's festival. The firm was responsible for the first Camp Leavenworth and organized Lovingworth last year.

Keli O'Neill Wenzel, president and CEO of the firm, said many of the activities from the 2019 Camp Leavenworth will be returning this year.

"The silent disco is coming back," she said. "S'mores are coming back."

She said there will be a Camp Crafty area with activities for children.

There also will be an inflatable obstacle course, face painting and balloon artists.

Wenzel said a sidewalk chalk art contest, which was created last year for Lovingworth, will be returning for Camp Leavenworth. Members of the public will have the opportunity to vote on the winning entry.

Wenzel said the festival is partnering this year with Strawberry Swing independent craft fair.

"So shopping is going to be a really enhanced piece of it," she said.

She said there will be more than 40 regional vendors selling handmade craft items.

