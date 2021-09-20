Defendant pleads to sexual exploitation of a child

A Lansing man has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Curtis Ray Shepherd, 29, entered the plea Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. The crimes reportedly occurred in 2019.

Shepherd was charged after Google determined 13 files containing images and video of suspected child pornography may have been in the possession of a person identified with an email associated with Shepherd. Google submitted this information to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The case then was submitted to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Investigators for the KBI reviewed the images and confirmed they were child pornography. A search warrant was obtained for an internet protocol address, which was associated with a location in Lansing. KBI agents searched the Lansing location and made contact with Shepherd. Investigators found additional child pornography on Shepherd's cell phone, according to Thompson.

Shepherd entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution.

Court records indicate parties believe state sentencing guidelines may place the case into what is referred to as a border box. This means a defendant can be sentenced to probation if there are appropriate findings.

Shepherd's attorney, Greg Robinson, said Friday that the prosecution will not oppose a request for probation if the defense can show Shepherd is a good candidate for probation.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Shepherd remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

"We are incredibly grateful to companies like Google that will monitor things like this," Thompson said in a news release.

