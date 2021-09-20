Health Department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The additional deaths of county residents were reported Monday in a weekly update about local COVID-19 cases. This was the Health Department's first update since Sept. 13.

The Health Department did not release specific details about the people who recently died.

A comparison of data released last week and Monday indicates one of the three people who recently died was between the age of 65 and 74, and the other three people who recently died were between the age of 75 and 84.

A total of 70 county residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the update released Monday, the Health Department reported 173 new community cases of the virus in Leavenworth County as well as two additional cases at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Of the new community cases, 155 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19. The remaining 18 cases involve people who are vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

One case that previously was recorded for Leavenworth County has been transferred to another area. This change impacts that total number of cases recorded for the county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,181 confirmed cases of the virus in the county, according to the Health Department.

Five Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. The five patients are not vaccinated for the disease.

A total of 303 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

The Health Department will be hosting a free weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The walk-in clinic will take place at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no residency requirement to participate.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone who is 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for adults.

The Health Department offers third-dose booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to people who have moderately or severely weakened immune systems.

The third dose should not be administered until at least 28 days after a person has received a second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

