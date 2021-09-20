Man pleads to attempted burglary, battery

A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an incident in which he fought with his ex-wife's boyfriend.

Aaron Paige, 48, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of attempted aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.

The crimes stem from a December 2018 incident in which Paige reportedly climbed a tree to get into the second story of his ex-wife's home. Paige carried a metal pipe as he entered the home, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

After entering the home, Paige reportedly yelled at a man who was in the residence, "What are you doing with my wife?"

Paige reportedly attacked the other man with the pipe. But the victim was able to take the pipe away from Paige.

The two men ran downstairs. Paige apparently tried to arm himself with a ladder, but the other man defended himself with a baseball bat. The man was able to subdue Paige until police officers arrived, according to Thompson.

Paige entered into a plea agreement Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

According to court documents, there will be a recommendation at sentencing that the sentences for the two charges run consecutive. However, it is believed Paige will be eligible for probation.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR