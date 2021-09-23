Chairman reviews status of transportation study

After receiving only one submission earlier this year, officials will once again be requesting proposals for conducting a regional transportation study for Leavenworth County.

Greg Kaaz, chairman of the Leavenworth County Port Authority, provided an update on the project Tuesday during a meeting of the Port Authority's Board of Directors.

The Port Authority was asked by the Leavenworth County Commission to oversee the transportation study.

"I think it's important that we do it right," Kaaz said Tuesday.

Kaaz has said this type of study is needed to help secure future federal and state funding for road projects in the county.

The Port Authority is a a quasi-governmental organization that focuses on economic development. The Port Authority’s board members are appointed by Leavenworth County and local city governments.

Kaaz requested funding for the study from the Kansas Department of Transportation, the county government and the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie.

A total of $550,000 has been committed for the study.

Local officials are seeking a consulting engineering firm to perform the study.

Bill Noll, infrastructure and construction services director for the county, said a new request for proposals will be issued soon.

He said firms will be given 60 days to submit proposals instead of the 41 days offered during the first solicitation.

Kaaz said he heard from some firms that they previously did not have enough time to prepare a proposal.

