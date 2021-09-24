Camp Leavenworth begins

Camp Leavenworth is set to begin today.

The two-day festival is making its return to downtown Leavenworth after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city-sponsored festival will feature musical performances, other activities and food and craft vendors.

"I'm excited about having a community festival again," Leavenworth Mayor Nancy Bauder said.

She said local residents were unable to get together last year as a community. And she is excited families will be able to come out to the festival to do something fun.

The festival will take place from 5-10 p.m. today in the area of Landing Park, 301 S. Esplanade St., and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee for the festival.

Today's music lineup will feature Unfit Wives at 6 p.m., The MGDs at 7:15 p.m. and Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear at 8:30 p.m.

The evening will be capped off with fireworks at 9:45 pm.

A number of musical performances are scheduled for Saturday. The day's entertainment will conclude with a performance by Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge. Her performance is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m.

Schedules for music acts and other activities can be found on the Camp Leavenworth website, campleavenworth.com.

Set-up for the festival began Thursday morning in the area of Landing Park. Fencing was placed around the perimeter of the festival area.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said some vehicles were moved out of the area with the use of a tow truck. He said efforts had been made to notify people who regularly park in the area ahead of time that the space would be closing for the festival.

