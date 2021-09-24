Candidate forums announced

Staff report

An organization called We the People of Leavenworth County will hold a forum for candidates of the Leavenworth City Commission and forums for candidates of the Leavenworth and Lansing school boards.

The forums are open to the public, according to a news release.

The Leavenworth City Commission candidate forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 311 N. Seventh St. A candidate meet and greet period will take place before the forum, starting at 6 p.m.

The forums for school board candidates will take place Oct. 7 at the Church of the Open Door, 4800 S. 20th St. The forum for candidates of the Leavenworth Board of Education will begin at 6 p.m. The forum for Lansing Board of Education candidates will begin at 7:30 p.m. A candidate meet and greet period will begin at 5:30 p.m.