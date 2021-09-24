Defendant pleads to lawn mower theft

A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to stealing a teen's lawn mower, according to a prosecution official.

Harry Tolbert, 59, pleaded guilty Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to a felony theft charge.

He was charged for the Aug. 31 theft of a Cub Cadet zero turn riding lawn mower in Leavenworth.

The mower belonged to 13-year-old LeeLand Williams.

Williams' mother, Brittane Nauss, wrote on Facebook that her son's mower was stolen along with a weed trimmer and gas cans. She said the money was raised through a Go Fund Me page to purchase these items for her son, who was injured in a mowing accident. The accident resulted in the amputation of one of his legs.

According to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens, the lawn mower was recovered by a private citizen.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release that police received information from members of the community during their investigation. This included footage from a doorbell camera of Tolbert stealing the lawn mower.

The video helped police identify Tolbert as the culprit. When officers made contact with him, he admitted taking the mower, according to Thompson.

"This conviction came about due to a community effort and the work of our law enforcement." Thompson said in a news release. "Crimes get solved when we work together as a community."

Sentencing for Tolbert is scheduled for Oct. 27.

The prosecution and defense made no agreement regarding a sentencing recommendation other than having Tolbert pay full restitution, according to Thompson.