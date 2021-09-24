Silver Alert issued for Basehor man

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Basehor man.

The whereabouts of 77-year-old Donald L. Pursley are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him, according to a news release from the KBI.

Pursley is a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs about 170 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

He was last known to have been driving a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma with Kansas Veterans tag 59982. The pickup truck has USMC and POW stickers on the rear window.

Pursley left his home Sept. 21 around 11 a.m. to go fishing and has not returned home. He was wearing a dark-colored USMC ball cap and jeans.

His last location may have been within a 10-mile radius of Oskaloosa.

Pursley’s family reported him missing Friday evening and shared that he sometimes fishes at Lake Perry in Jefferson County or Smithville Lake in Missouri, according to the news release.

The Basehor Police Department requested the KBI issue the alert.

People who see Pursley, his vehicle or have information about his whereabouts are asked to immediately call 911 or the Basehor Police Department at 913-758-4022.