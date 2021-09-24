Three arrested after pursuit

Three people were taken into custody following a pursuit that began in Lansing and ended in Wyandotte County, a police official said.

The pursuit reportedly was sparked by a road rage incident on Main Street in Lansing.

Lansing Police Chief Steve Wayman said the incident was reported at about 6 p.m. Thursday. Wayman said the victim told police said the driver of another vehicle allegedly pointed a handgun at him as they traveled south on Main Street.

An officer located a vehicle matching the description of the car driven by the suspect as it left a business in the 400 block of North Main Street.

"The vehicle accelerated from the officer and a pursuit began," Wayman said.

He said the pursuit went through a neighborhood in north Lansing before entering Eisenhower Road. The pursuit proceeded east on Eisenhower Road and then south on Kansas 5 Highway.

At some point during the chase, an occupant of the vehicle allegedly pointed what is believed to have been a weapon at a pursuing Lansing police officer, Wayman said.

He said the pursuit turned east at Leavenworth Road. Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office also joined the pursuit.

Wayman said vehicles driven by a Lansing police officer and a deputy with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office collided in the area of Leavenworth Road and 71st Street. Other officers continued the pursuit.

Members of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol became involved in the pursuit. Wayman said the pursuit traveled on several streets in Kansas City, Kansas. The driver of the vehicle that was being pursued eventually began heading west in the area of 27th Street and Parallel Road.

Wayman said a state trooper performed what is known as a PIT maneuver, which caused the vehicle carrying the suspects to spin out and become disabled.

Two men and a woman were taken into custody. Wayman said at least one firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

Wayman said the Lansing officer who was involved in the collision with a Leavenworth County deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the deputy who was involved in the collision is OK.

