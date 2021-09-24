Warning issued for VA lake
Staff report
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a public health advisory for a lake on the grounds of the Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Leavenworth.
KDHE has placed Lake Jeanette on a warning status because of the presence of blue-green algae, according to a news release from the state agency.
The lake at the Department of Veterans Affairs campus in Leavenworth previously was on a watch status, but it was elevated to warning status Thursday.
According to the KDHE, a warning status indicates conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the water should be avoided.