Expungement granted for deceased defendant

A judge has granted a petition to expunge records of arrests and subsequent court proceedings of a rural Easton man who faced charges of indecent liberties with a child before his death earlier this year, according to court records.

The expungement of records related to two cases involving Donald R. Jackson Sr. was granted Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

The cases against Jackson were dismissed following his death in June. The petition for expungement was later filed by an attorney who had represented Jackson, according to court records.

County Attorney Todd Thompson was opposed to the expungement.