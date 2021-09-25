Local Medal of Honor recipient profiled in graphic novel

A Medal of Honor recipient who lives in Leavenworth is profiled in a new graphic novel.

"Medal of Honor: Roger Donlon" was published by the Association of the United States Army.

The graphic novel was released Tuesday in a digital format. But the book will be included in a paperback collection later this fall, according to Joseph Craig, director of the AUSA Book Program.

The graphic novel provides biographical information about Donlon's childhood. But the story focuses on actions taken by Donlon in July 1964 in Vietnam, which resulted in him receiving the Medal of Honor.

Donlon, who was a captain at the time in the Army, successfully led the defense of an outpost that was attacked by a reinforced battalion of Viet Cong, according to information provided by Craig.

Donlon was the first American soldier of the Vietnam War to receive the Medal of Honor. He also was the first member of the Army Special Forces to receive the honor.

The graphic novel was put together by a team of comic book veterans.

Donlon's wife, Norma, said AUSA worked with her husband to ensure the information in the book was correct.

"He is very honored to be a part of this," she said.

"Medal of Honor: Roger Donlon" is the 12th entry in a series of graphic novels published by AUSA that profile Medal of Honor recipients.

The paperback collection with "Medal of Honor: Roger Donlon" will include the three other graphic novels published this year by AUSA. These other books profile Medal of Honor recipients Jacob Parrott, Mitchell Red Cloud Jr. and Wild Bill Donovan.

A free copy of "Medal of Honor: Roger Donlon" and the other entries in the entire series can be found at www.ausa.org/moh.

