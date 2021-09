A Silver Alert that was issued for a missing Basehor man has been canceled.

Donald Pursley, 77, the man who was the subject of the statewide alert, was found dead Friday night at Leavenworth State Fishing Lake near Tonganoxie, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Pursley’s family and friends," KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in a news release.