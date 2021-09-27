Camp Leavenworth draws 10,000 people

More than 10,000 people turned out for the Camp Leavenworth festival.

City Manager Paul Kramer said this is based on counts that were taken as people entered the city-sponsored festival, which took place Friday and Saturday.

"The turnout was amazing," Kramer said. "People seemed to have a great time. It seemed to go really well."

He said about 2,600 people attended Camp Leavenworth on Friday and 7,500 people turned out for Saturday's festivities. He acknowledged these numbers may include people were double-counted if they attended both days of the festival.

Camp Leavenworth took place in downtown Leavenworth in the area around Landing Park. The festival featured a number of musical acts.

The headliner for the event was Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge. The Grammy winner performed Saturday night.

Camp Leavenworth was launched in 2019 but did not take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kramer said city officials plan to bring back the festival in 2022. The city manager said Camp Leavenworth may not have a performer as famous Etheridge next year, but he believes there will still be a great lineup.

Kramer said he does not yet know the total cost to the city for this year's Camp Leavenworth. He said this will depend on revenue made from things such as the sale of merchandise and alcohol during the festival.

He said the city pays for the festival with revenue from Leavenworth's transient guest tax. This tax is charged to people who stay in hotels in the city. There are limits on how this money can be used. But the money can be used for economic development and tourism promotion.

