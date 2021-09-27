Health Department reports 136 new COVID-19 cases in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported 136 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

The new cases were reported in a weekly update that was released Monday.

Of the 136 new community cases, 119 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19. The remaining 17 cases involve people who are vaccinated.

As of Monday afternoon, seven Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. All seven of the patients are not vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

A total of 312 Leavenworth County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Seventy county residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Monday that an adjustment has been made to the total number of COVID-19 cases that have been recorded at the Lansing Correction Facility. The number of LCF cases have been reduced by 36. These cases are now recorded at other locations.

The Health Department also reported that three other cases that previously were recorded in Leavenworth County have now been transferred to other locations.

These changes impact the overall number of cases recorded in Leavenworth County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,728 confirmed cases of the virus in the county, according to the Health Department.

