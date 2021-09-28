Candidate forums scheduled

The Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters of Leavenworth County are partnering for a series of candidate forums.

The forums will feature candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission, Leavenworth Board of Education and Lansing Board of Education.

"We were hesitant this time around only because of how divisive local politics have become," said Brandon Johannes, president and CEO of the chamber. "But we're proceeding in hopes people will be able to behave themselves,"

The first forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St. This forum will feature candidates for the Leavenworth Board of Education.

There are seven candidates running for three seats on the Leavenworth school board.

Johannes said he cannot promise which candidates will participate in the forum.

"All are invited to participate," he said.

The second forum is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Riverfront Community Center. This forum will feature candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission.

There are six City Commission candidates running for three seats.

The final forum in the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Lansing Community Center, 800 1st Terrace. This forum will feature candidates running for the Lansing Board of Education.

There are six candidates running for three at-large seats on the Lansing school board. There also are three candidates running to serve the remainder of an expired term on the school board.

Johannes said people who attend the forums will be asked to wear masks.

He said each forum is scheduled to last about two hours.

"It's not going to be a debate," he said. "It will be a forum."

He said people are invited to submit questions for candidates ahead of time. Questions can be submitted by email to brandon@llchamber.com.

If there is time, a forum may be opened to the floor for additional questions.

Johannes said each forum will be recorded and posted on the chamber's YouTube channel.

