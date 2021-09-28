Driver leaves scene of rollover

Authorities have been unable to locate the driver of a vehicle that overturned southwest of Leavenworth.

Deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash scene at 8:33 a.m. Saturday in the area of Tonganoxie Drive and 171st Street.

Investigators believe the driver of a Kia Sorrento lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn and was unable to correct the problem because of speed. The vehicle went off the road and overturned. The vehicle came to rest in the front yard of a residence on 4-H Road, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver was not at the scene when deputies arrived, and no passengers were at the scene.

Lawrence police officers were unable to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, who lives in that city. Attempts to contact the owner by phone went straight to voicemail, according to Sherley.

Deputies plan to follow up in order to complete their investigation.