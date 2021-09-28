Health Department to offer boosters of Pfizer vaccine

The Leavenworth County Health Department will begin offering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to older adults, people with underlying health conditions and those whose jobs put them at high risk.

The Health Department will be offering the booster shots Thursday during a walk-in vaccination clinic. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road, according to a news release from the county.

The booster shots are for people who already have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A person should wait at least six months after receiving the second dose before getting a booster, according to a news release.

Health Department officials already were offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to people who have weakened immune systems. But they now also will offer booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people who meet other criteria.

The boosters are being offered after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided a final endorsement Friday.

The CDC recommends booster shots for people who already have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and are 65 years of age and older.

The CDC also recommends booster shots for people who are between the age of 50 and 64 and have underlying medical conditions that place them at risk for severe cases of COVID-19.

CDC guidance also makes the booster shots optional for people who are between the age of 18 and 49 and have underlying medical conditions.

People who are between the age of 18 and 64 also may receive the booster shots if occupational or institutional settings place them at an increased risk for COVID-19, according to the CDC guidelines.

Booster shots are not available for children. And the new guidance for booster shots does not apply to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to a news release from the county.