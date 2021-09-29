New assistant city manager returns to Leavenworth for job

While she is new to her job with the city of Leavenworth, Penny Holler is already familiar with Leavenworth.

The new assistant city manager previously lived in the city.

"Leavenworth is just such a great community," she said.

Holler lived in Leavenworth about six years ago while her husband was stationed at Fort Leavenworth.

Her family has returned to the community as she has taken the position of assistant city manager.

Holler, 43, replaces former Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder, who left his position with the city in August to take a job as the city manager of Boulder City, Nevada.

Holler has been in her new position for about 1.5 weeks. As the assistant city manager, she helps with economic development. She also supports the city's information technology as well as the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She also oversees the city's municipal court and probation program.

Originally from Wisconsin, Holler studied international relations at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, and received a master of public administration degree from the University of Kansas.

She previously worked for the state of Kentucky. And she has worked for three other cities.

She most recently was employed by the city of Lawrence, where she worked as an analyst.

"Along with her impressive experience and outstanding references, I think Penny is a great fit for the community," Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said. "She and her family have lived here previously and have elected to come back and make Leavenworth home."

