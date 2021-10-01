Trial scheduled in fatal hit-and-run case

A trial has been scheduled for a woman who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Leavenworth.

The trial for Amber N. Alexander is scheduled to begin at Dec. 28 in Leavenworth County District Court.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, prosecutors also filed a charge of involuntary manslaughter, which jurors will be able to consider as an alternative to the murder charge.

Alexander, 27, Parkville, Missouri, also faces charges of failing to remain at the scene of an accident that resulted in death and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Aug. 7 in the area of Fourth and Kickapoo streets.

The crash resulted in the death of 16-year-old Miranda Lynch.

The trial for Alexander was scheduled Wednesday. Alexander, who remains in custody, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing. At the conclusion of the hearing, District Judge Gerald Kuckelman bound the case over for arraignment.

Alexander’s attorney, James Floyd, said his client was ready to proceed immediately with arraignment. The attorney said Alexander pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Assistant County Attorney Christopher Lyon called several witnesses to testify during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing.

One of the witnesses is a 17-year-old friend of Lynch who was with the victim at the time of the crash.

The witness said she and Lynch were walking along Fourth Street at the time.

The witness said Lynch had been riding a bicycle. But she got off the bicycle and was walking with the bike on Fourth Street when she was struck by a vehicle.

The witness said Lynch later died at a hospital.

Two friends of Alexander also testified during the hearing. They testified that the defendant drank alcohol at a bar in Lansing the night of the crash before going to a concert in Bonner Springs where she also had drinks.

They said Alexander returned to the bar after the concert.

Macy Woodruff testified that she offered Alexander a ride home from the bar but the defendant declined.

Detective Jasmin Brown of the Leavenworth Police Department testified she spoke with Alexander after the crash by phone and during an in-person interview.

“She denied hitting the bicyclist,” Brown said.

The detective testified that Alexander said her vehicle, a Subaru Outback, had been in a crash on Barry Road in Missouri.

Brown testified that she went to the tow lot in Platte City, Missouri, where Alexander’s vehicle had been taken. The vehicle later was transported to Leavenworth.

The detective said a vehicle mirror cover that was collected from the scene of the hit-and-run crash appears to fit a mirror on Alexander’s vehicle.

“I snapped it into place and it fit perfectly,” Brown said.

Brown said other debris collected from the crash scene seemed to fit the headlight assembly of the vehicle.

The detective also testified there appeared to be white paint transfer on the vehicle. Lynch’s bicycle was white and black.

Brown said there also was a reddish-brown stain on the windshield of the vehicle that she believed to be blood.

The detective testified that an autopsy determined Lynch died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Edward Baber testified that he towed Alexander’s vehicle from a ditch along Barry Road on Aug. 7.

The tow truck driver testified that he did not believe damage to the vehicle was not consistent with it crashing into the ditch.

Baber said there did not appear to be anything in the ditch that could have left the mark he observed on the vehicle’s hood.

“There was nothing on top of the car when I pulled it out,” he said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR