Lansing City Council candidate ends campaign

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

Even though his name will appear on the ballot in November, a member of the Lansing City Council has ended his campaign to continue serving on the council.

Ron Dixon was appointed in January to fill a vacancy on the Lansing City Council. And he filed to run as a candidate for an additional term to represent the city's Ward 4.

But Dixon said he has decided to drop out of the race because of changes in his personal life.

Dixon said he has become more active in his church. He is an associate minister at First Missionary Baptist Church in Leavenworth.

He also is studying to obtain a master of divinity degree in Christian education.

"That's kind of my focus now," he said.

Daniel Clemons is the only other person who filed as a candidate for Ward 4 of the Lansing City Council. And this had been the only contested race this year for the Lansing City Council.

In the city's other wards, incumbents are running unopposed for reelection.

Dixon said he notified the county that he is no longer a candidate, but it was too late for his name to be removed from ballots for the Nov. 2 election.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said June 1 was the deadline for withdrawing from a race in time to have one's name removed from ballots. This also was the deadline for people to file as candidates.

Ward 4 comprises a northwest section of the city of Lansing, according to the city's website.

Dixon said he intends to serve out the remainder of his current term on the City Council.

